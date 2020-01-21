LBS Bina offers RM1m worth of prizes, including Proton X70 at town hall meet

(7th from right) LBS Group Managing Director, Tan Sri Lim Hock San, takes a group photo with the management team and employees after the town hall meeting. — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Property developer LBS Bina Group Berhad held its bi-annual town hall meeting at its head office in Petaling Jaya, Selangor yesterday to outline its direction for this year to its over 300 staff, including from its subsidiaries MGB Berhad, and Zhuhai International Circuit Limited.

At the meet, the public listed company also announced its all year campaign, LBS Fabulous 2020, with prizes up to RM1 million including a Proton X70 to their home buyers.

“Thank you for your effort and support in 2019 and let us work together to achieve 2020 sales target and provide our best effort to serve our homeowners. We foresee the market will continue to be challenging this year, but I believe our effort to provide and improve our services will be the game changer,” LBS group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said in a press statement.