Najib: ‘Bossku’ phenomenon contributed to Kimanis victory

Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets residents of Membakut accompanied by several state Umno leaders. — Picture via Facebook/NajibRazak

BEAUFORT, Jan 18 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he was well received in all of his appearances and visits in Sabah during the two-week campaign period.

“I don’t want to blow my own trumpet here, everywhere I went, the support and reaction from the people were very positive.

“I don’t want to say, but let the people be the judge of the ‘bossku’ impact on this election,” he told reporters.

He was asked to comment on observers who had said his presence here could jeopardise the chances of the opposition candidate like it had during the Sandakan by-election.

Najib pointed out that Sandakan was a different situation altogether.

The Pekan MP came to Sabah an unprecedented three times during the campaigning period.

“I gave whatever I could. I did my best so BN could achieve a good victory,” he said

On the by-election victory, Najib said it was a win for Kimanis and Sabah because the people were clear in fighting for their rights.

He said it was clear that people want the controversial Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) to be cancelled.

“They should respect the people’s wishes and announce the cancellation of the PSS,” he said.

He also said that the government has to revive projects that have been abandoned, including the very important Pan Borneo Highway, which was meant to uplift the socio-economic status of the people.

The Pan Borneo highway was a landmark project for the BN administration in Sabah.

Najib said that the win would motivate Sabah Umno that has suffered some setbacks with the mass exodus of most of its elected representatives in December 2018.

“This victory will inject new enthusiasm to Umno and BN in Sabah after the mass quitting. Many had written off BN as having no chance but that’s not true. Today is the start of the rise of Umno and BN in Sabah,” he said.