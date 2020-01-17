Latheefa ready to assist police probe into criminal plot against her, MACC

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya today gave assurance to give full cooperation to the police in their probe into the alleged criminal plot against her and the MACC. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya today gave assurance to give full cooperation to the police in their probe into the alleged criminal plot against her and the MACC.

She said the police will most probably call her and have her statement recorded following the report lodged by her officer, Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif, at the Putrajaya Police Headquarters last Tuesday.

Latheefa said the investigation paper on the plot has been opened and the police had also taken the statement from Sasha Lyna, who is also MACC special legal officer, when she lodged the report.

“They might call me. So I will cooperate,” she said after attending the clocking out ceremony for MACC deputy chief commissioner (Management and Professionalism) Datuk Jaafar Mahad here today.

After lodging the report last Tuesday, Sasha Lyna told reporters that she had presented all information and evidence that she has to the police, including the identity of the persons involved and masterminded the plot to tarnish the image and reputation of Latheefa and the MACC.

Sasha Lyna said the plot surfaced after the MACC, at a press conference on January 8, released audio recordings of conversations allegedly between former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and several other individuals on investigations linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The conversations are believed to have taken place between January 5 and July 29, 2016.

On the presence of a team of policemen at the MACC headquarters to record her statement, as well as statements from several other MACC officers yesterday, Latheefa said they (the police) were indeed fast and efficient in doing their job.

“We are very happy with their cooperation,” she said.

A team of police officers from the Bukit Aman Special Crime Investigation Unit spent four hours at the MACC headquarters yesterday to record the statements from Latheefa and six other MACC officers, including deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki. — Bernama