Now acting education minister, Dr M says will retain controversial free breakfast scheme

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the opening ceremony of Tenaga Nasional Berhad's Balai Islam Complex in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Education Ministry will proceed with its free breakfast programme for national schools, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

However, the prime minister and acting education minister said this will now be available only to eligible students.

“We will continue the programme, but it will be focused on those who cannot afford it only,” said Dr Mahathir.

The scheme was among those Maszlee Malik introduced prior to his resignation as the education minister and is due to start on January 20.

Estimated to cost billions of ringgit, the programme triggered questions about the ministry’s priorities for its education spending. — Bernama