Anwar to hold CNY celebration for his constituency in PD on Saturday

PORT DICKSON, Jan 15 — Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold a Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration for the constituency at Taman Lukut Hartamas, near here.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament’s service centre, in a statement here today, said the event, which would also have cultural performances, would start at 7.45 pm.

Other than the celebration, Anwar, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, would also launch a Port Dickson Parliamentary level Chinese New Year Bazaar, which would have over 50 stalls from the various communities.

‘‘The bazaar will sell numerous items for festive seasons including clothes, food and decorations. It is hoped that the organisation of the events will be able to sow the spirit of goodwill and unite the communities,’’ said the statement. — Bernama