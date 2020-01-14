Rep: Johor outpatients can pick up govt medical prescriptions at malls from May

Aminolhuda said several shopping malls would set up a special counter or space from which patients can collect their medicine. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — From May, government health facility outpatients in Johor are expected to be able to collect their medical prescriptions from government hospitals or health clinics, at several dedicated shopping malls.

State Education, Health and Human Resource Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said for starters, several shopping malls here, Muar and Batu Pahat were being considered for the setting up of a special counter or space to allow patients to collect their medicine.

“This is one of the ways to reduce congestion in government hospitals and health clinics, and at the same time cut the waiting time of the public,” he told reporters at the State Health Department here yesterday.

Also present was Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu.

Aminolhuda said the state Health Department is currently working with several shopping malls before presenting the idea of “Locker for You’ to the state government for its implementation.

“This is for those repeat cases... those who already have prescriptions, not first timers. We expect ‘Locker for You’ can be implemented after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, around May,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the Pasir Gudang Hospital project, Aminolhuda said it was now in the tender evaluation process and the Letter of Acceptance was expected to be handed to the contractor by June.

He hoped the construction of the hospital would proceed smoothly as, when operational, it would help to ease the congestions at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Aminolhuda, who was previously the state Education, Human Resources, Science and Technology Committee chairman, and had been entrusted with the current portfolio effective Sunday, planned to introduce a 5G programme for the people of Johor.

“The 5G stands for sugar, salt, kidney, teeth, and obesity, namely, avoid or reduce sugar and salt, take care of your kidney, teeth and don’t be fat,” he said, adding the programme would be introduced to all walks of life including students. — Bernama