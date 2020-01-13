IGP confirms 17 arrested in Puchong drug-fuelled private party, says second screening ongoing

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals from a drug-fuelled private party in Jalan Puchong yesterday morning.

However, he refused to elaborate on their identities, citing fears of jeopardising ongoing investigations.

He only revealed that those arrested were 11 men and six women, including a foreigner.

“We won’t release the names as the second screening and test is ongoing. We don’t want the names to affect investigations.

“However, I can confirm in fighting drugs, we won’t compromise with investigations in this case,” he told reporters at special media briefing in Bukit Aman this evening.

He also confirmed the arrest was made at 4.40am yesterday after the police was alerted by the residents of the said condominium of a loud blaring music from the party.

“The operations was carried out as soon as the Brickfields police received the tip-off and I don’t want to release further details at this moment as it will be prejudice for me untill the next process,” he said.

Hamid added that when a team of police moved in, all the individuals were found in an unconscious state because they were all intoxicated and high from the drugs.

“We are also investigating who are the condo owners, and if it was often use for such parties... maybe before this not so noisy the parties held but those arrested would have become more brazen now before this arrest,”he said.

“Don’t worry, we are not going to run or cry, we will investigate this accordingly,” he added.

Hamid also confirmed that all arrested are currently on police bail. He said only 16 tested positive to drugs, while one individual tested negative.

Earlier, just half an hour before the police press conference, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed that he received news from the authorities that Dengkil assemblyperson Adhif Syan Abdullah was among the 17 arrested from the drug-fuelled party.

His confirmation comes after Adhif Syan denying his arrest to Malaysiakini, claiming he was at his home in Puchong during the incident.

Later, in another twist, Adhif Syan then admitted to Metro online portal he was at the party but he went there just for a discussion, expressing he was just there at a wrong time and wrong place.

Meanwhile, sources this morning also told Malay Mail that at least two more aides of federal ministers were among the 17 arrested.

Others supposedly arrested following the raid include the implicated assemblyman’s personal aide, special officers to the Home Affairs minister and Youth and Sports minister, an assistant of the prime minister’s political secretary, and a student from the Unitar University in Kelana Jaya.

An Indonesian woman was also among those arrested, with an officer from of the Subang Golf Course council the only one testing negative for drugs.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in a statement this morning also said he has suspended one of his assistants of their duties after being arrested by police for allegedly attending the drug-fuelled private party.

Syed Saddiq said he was informed by police of their arrest against his assistant, adding how he would leave it to the authorities to carry out the necessary investigations and act in accordance with the ‘Rule of Law’.

All arrested were aged between 22 and 53.



