PAS MP: G25 group deviant and confused

A man holds a copy of G25’s ‘Administration of Matters Pertaining to Islam’ report in Kuala Lumpur January 11, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — PAS MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali accused pro-moderation group G25 today of promoting un-Islamic concepts with its criticism of the country’s religious authorities.

Mohd Khairuddin called the group comprising retired senior civil service officials of not understanding what they were doing or Islam.

“This group of ex-civil servants, G25, are a group trying to preach wayward teachings that will corrupt the minds of Muslims, despite several of their members claiming to be Muslims.

“Their refusal to accept punishment meted out to those breaking the law of Islam is obviously misguided. The reality is that Islam is the religion of Malaysia as stated in the Constitution,” said Mohd Khairuddin

He said Islamic laws are not just for the afterlife but also for the living, and it the duty of those in power to ensure these are obeyed.

“G25 are trying to sideline religion from our lives and remove it from government administration. It is a dangerous way if thought for Muslims,” said the MP for Kuala Nerus.

“Swift action needs to be taken by the federal and state government against this group who are getting braver by spreading their mindless rhetoric.”

Yesterday, G25 launched a report titled Administration of Matters Pertaining to Islam.

The 281-page report covered topics ranging from the legality of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the role of the Malay monarchy in the administration of Islam, religious intolerance, and religious education among other issues.

In it, the group argued that the creation of Jakim and the National Council of Islamic Affairs (NCIA) is not provided for by the Federal Constitution.