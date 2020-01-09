Azmin, Zuraida finally attend PKR political bureau meeting

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin attend a news conference at AMES Hotel in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin turned up for the PKR political bureau meeting last night after being absent for over a year.

Malaysiakini reported Azmin as saying the party has learnt its lesson and is moving on from the infighting that had marred its national congress in Melaka last year.

“I think 2020 is a good start. We will meet more often to discuss.

“We must have mutual respect and understanding to unite the party,” he was quoted as telling reporters after the meeting.

Azmin was also asked if he would be making regular appearances at party meetings from now.

The economic affairs minister replied that he would do so if there are no “pressing government matters”.

Azmin and his team, dubbed “the cartel”, have not attended a single PKR meeting — for either the political bureau or its central leadership council — since he was re-elected as deputy president in the party’s election in November 2018.

On November 4 last year, before the controversial PKR congress in Melaka, Azmin and his faction, however, attended a special political bureau meeting after he was reinstated as the VIP who would launch both women and youth’s congress.

Zuraida — who is rumoured to face stern disciplinary measures, including a possible sacking, for her speech at the Renaissance Hotel last year criticising president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership of PKR — declined to comment when approached after last night’s meeting.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” she was quoted as saying.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil also told reporters that disciplinary matters were not discussed at last night’s meeting, adding that investigations are still ongoing.