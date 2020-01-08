DPM, ministers show support for Puchong school after complaints against CNY decor (VIDEO)

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) poses for a group picture during a visit to SMK Bandar Puchong 1 January 8, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail led a delegation of ministers, deputy ministers, and lawmakers today to visit SMK Bandar Puchong 1 this evening, following alleged complaints against its Chinese New Year decoration.

Those present included Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Communications Minister and Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, de facto religious minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, and Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Xavier Jeyakumar.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching also attended the visit, with the acting education minister yet to be appointed.

The ministers also took turns signing several Chinese lanterns that were sponsored by the Kinrara state assemblyman Ng Sze Han, who was also in attendance.

TPM @drwanazizah menurunkan tandatangan pada tanglung hiasan sempena sambutan Tahun Baharu Cina 2019 di SMK Bandar Puchong 1 pic.twitter.com/SMjS6GHevh — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 8, 2020

Earlier this week, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz threatened legal action against the school for supposed excessive Chinese New Year decorations, which he said had upset several Muslim parents.

