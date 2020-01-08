Agong receives PM in first pre-Cabinet meeting of 2020

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 December 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today receives Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the first weekly pre-Cabinet meeting this year (2020).

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement today, said the meeting at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya, which started at 8am, took place for 55 minutes.

“The meeting today is the first this year (2020) between Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tun Dr Mahathir. Both leaders appeared friendly and were meticulous during the meeting that took place today,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the pre-Cabinet meeting was among the weekly activities or main routines of the King to discuss and exchange ideas with the prime minister.

“Thirty-two pre-Cabinet meetings took place between the King and the prime minister last year (2019),” he said.

The meeting would still be held if the prime minister was not able to attend and he would be represented by his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Ahmad Fadil added. — Bernama