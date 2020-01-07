Malaysians in Gulf region advised to register with nearest embassies

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah gives a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya January 3, 2020. The minister advised Malaysians residing or travelling in the Middle East and Gulf region to be more vigilant. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today advised Malaysians residing or currently travelling in the Middle East and Gulf region to be more vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their security and safety.

He also urged those who had yet to register themselves with the Malaysia diplomatic missions to do so with the nearest embassy or consulate general of Malaysia without delay, he said.

“Registration can be done through email,” he told reporters after youth task force on foreign affairs and diplomacy meeting at Wisma Putra here.

Due to the temporary inactiveness of Malaysia diplomatic missions in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, Saifuddin said Malaysians staying, working or travelling around the region were required to register with the following embassies:

* Malaysians in Iraq to register with the Malaysia Embassy in Amman, Jordan;

* Those in Syria to register with Malaysia Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon;

* Malaysians in Yemen to register with Malaysia Embassy in Muscat, Oman.

Saifuddin also advised Malaysians to defer non-essential travel to the region. — Bernama