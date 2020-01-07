KTMB: Faulty KL station ticket machines under maintenance

Tourists check the Komuter service route at the Kuala Lumpur KTM Komuter station in this file picture taken on March 24, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The three ticket vending machines (TVM) at Kuala Lumpur KTM Komuter station found not working are in the process of maintenance and testing and are not faulty as claimed.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal in a statement noted that the three machines are expected to be operating by the end of this month.

Tests on all three machines include the durability and integration of its system network, he said.

Kamarulzaman said this in response to a call by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook yesterday for KTMB to ensure the machines are in good condition.

After inspecting Central Market’s pedestrian bridge, which links Central Market LRT station and Kuala Lumpur KTM Komuter station, Loke discovered that three of the four TVM at the station were not functioning.

Loke expressed his dissatisfaction and described the incident as shameful and the country’s image could be portrayed negatively, especially in the eyes of foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, Kamarulzaman noted that two of the machines are owned by KTMB while the other two belong to other public transport companies.

“It is also working to produce tickets which will be integrated with various KTMB products,” he added.

Besides the ticket vending machine, commuters could obtain tickets through KTMB’s online system or any of its ticket counters.

KTMB also apologised for the inconvenience caused. — Bernama