Ex-DBKL official charged with taking RM1m in bribes to give out jobs

Ex-DBKL deputy director Sabudin Mohd Salleh attempts to avoid cameramen after his hearing at the KL Sessions Court January 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A former Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) deputy director was charged with accepting RM1.1 million in bribes in 2018 and 2019 as inducement to award contracts.

Sabudin Mohd Salleh, who had been with the DBKL civil engineering and urban transportation department, was charged at the KL Sessions Court today with six counts of corruption.

The first charge was for receiving RM10,000 between December 10 and 18 the director of Haneka Sdn Bhd for infrastructure and road works done between 2017-2019. He is charged under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Second charge was for receiving RM100,000 from a subcontractor from Dusari Niaga on June 9, 2018 at a Petron petrol station in Bukit Antarabangsa in Ampang. It was in exchange for three work permits totalling RM619,053.34 for road works. This was also under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Third charge involved receiving RM150,000 between August 13 and19 in 2018 from the director of Tegap Elit Sdn Bhd. This charge was proffered under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The fourth was for receiving RM100,000 in cash from Dusari Niaga on January 17, 2019, in front of Sabudin’s residence in Ampang, for roadworks along Ceylon Road in Kuala Lumpur. The charge was under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act.

The fifth charge was for receiving RM20,000 in cash from a director of Haneka Sdn Bhd on June 13, 2019 for public infrastructure maintenance and road works.

The last charge was for receiving RM700,000 in cash at WIP Cafe and Restaurant in Bangsar to make a payment claim on behalf for Juara Cahaya Sdn Bhd for the proposal to replace the concrete bridge that goes across the Klang river near Jalan Jelatek in Kuala Lumpur.

Sabudin pled not guilty to all the charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shahruddin Wan Ladin asked for bail to be set at RM150,000 with two guarantors. He also sought for Sabudin to surrender his passport and report himself to the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur on the first week of every month until the case is over.

Judge Azura Alwi decided to set bail at RM120,000 with two guarantors and ordered Sabudin to report to MACC on the first week of each month for the duration of the trial.

She then set case management and document submissions for February 17.