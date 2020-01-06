MACC chief: Those who fail to return 1MDB funds will be charged

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to reporters at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel December 12, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Individuals and entities who fail to return money believed to have been obtained from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) will be prosecuted, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said today.

She said they would be prosecuted under the Anti-Money Laundering, Prevention of Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001 with the names set to be announced at a press conference in the near future.

“The MACC will announce soon, the names of those who are going to be charged,” she said during a press conference announcing a play entitled ‘Semarak Pertiwiku’ at Istana Budaya here.

On Oct 7 last year, Latheefa was reported to have said that the MACC had issued compound notices to 80 individuals and entities, including several politicians, believed to have received a total of RM420 million from 1MDB, and they were given two weeks to return the money.

Meanwhile, commenting on her previous statement that several high profile cases were going to be reopened, Latheefa said there would be more than 10 of such cases to be reopened.

However, she refused to disclose the details of the cases over the fear that it would affect the investigations.

“ we will not reveal what cases will be opened because it can spoil our plan,” she said.

On the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, she said so far, the MACC had not received any reports of corruption or abuse of power committed during the ongoing campaign.

“The MACC has opened an operations room to enable the public to channel information and complaints of misconduct, especially regarding corruption,” she said.

Earlier, Latheefa announced a play titled ‘Semarak Pertiwiku’ which tells the tale of a clean and corrupt-free life that will be staged at Istana Budaya on Jan 30 and 31. — Bernama



