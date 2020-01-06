At 2020 assembly, PM calls on ministers, civil servants to make new 2030 vision real

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a monthly staff gathering at the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya January 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today urged his ministers and civil servants to set aside any lingering differences and work together to realise the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) for the country.

In his first speech of the year to the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department, Dr Mahathir said the new blueprint for the nation’s progress depends on the cooperation of all.

“Cooperation between these two are important, that is why we need to put aside our personal emotions and ensure that any policies to develop the nation is implemented successfully.

“We have introduced the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. We are not merely introducing it but to ensure its success, there is a lot of work to be done by both parties, the government that is chosen by the people and the government machinery,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the SPV2030 does not only aim to make Malaysia a high-income nation by the year 2030 but to ensure an equal distribution of wealth across all states and among all races.

“So, draw resolutions, resolutions to ensure the success of our country so that we are on par with other developed nations.

“Welcome the new year with a resolution not only to benefit oneself but also the country. I am confident if we all worked hard, we will achieve our objectives,” he said.

Dr Mahathir then reminded civil servants not to engage in corrupt practices and uphold good values to ensure that Malaysia avoids the pitfalls of countries blessed with wealth but are unable to develop because they are plagued with graft.

He also cautioned civil servants not to be envious of the rich and wealthy as they too contribute to the development of the country by paying a high amount of taxes and spearheading corporate social responsibility initiatives.