Eight minutes added to Subuh prayer time in Negri Sembilan

SEREMBAN, Jan 3 — There will be an addition of eight minutes to Subuh (dawn) prayer times in Negri Sembilan, beginning Monday January 6.

Negri Sembilan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Yusof Ahmad said the decision was made after approval by the Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council.

“All mosques and surau in Negri Sembilan must abide by the change made for the subuh call for prayer,” he said in a statement here today.

Further questions on the matter can be channelled to Ustaz Mohd Rashidi at telephone number 06-7652428 or Ustaz Shamsul Zahri Mohd Salleh at 06-7652418. — Bernama