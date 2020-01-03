Civil servants not allowed to hold any position in political parties, says Public Service Dept D-G

Public Service Department D-G Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said civil servants will not be permitted to hold any position in any political party. — Reuters file pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 3 ― Civil servants will not be permitted to hold any position in any political party, said director-general of the Public Service Department Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

He said this was in line with the government’s policy that civil servants should not be involved or influenced by political party sentiments in carrying out their responsibilities to the people.

“During the Cabinet meeting on November 1, we decided that civil servants can be involved in political parties but to ensure neutrality, they are not allowed to hold any position or contest for any posts,” he told after the Negri Sembilan State Administrative Assembly here today.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik.

However, Mohd Khairul Adib said, the details were still being worked out before a circular on it is issued soon.

“The decision has been made, we are preparing a circular to ensure it is complied, at the same time there are still some things to be looked at,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Adib also warned civil servants not to make or spread any untrue statements about the government and stern action will be taken against those who did.

“We are looking at civil servants who spread untruths, (and) we will take action,” he said.

He added that in the past three months, the department had taken disciplinary action against three civil servants for spreading false information. ― Bernama