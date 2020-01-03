Ackbal Abdul Samad appointed as new Air Force chief

SUBANG, Jan 3 ― The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) deputy chief, Lt Gen Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad, was today appointed as the 19th Chief of Air Force.

He succeeded Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, who took over as the new Chief of Defence Force yesterday.

The ceremony for affixing the general’s rank on Ackbal was performed by Affendi himself at the Subang Air Base here.

Affendi also handed over the RMAF baton of command to Ackbal at the handing over of duty ceremony.

In his speech, Affendi congratulated Ackbal and said he was the best candidate to lead the RMAF.

“I am confident that Ackbal can continue RMAF’s legacy of excellence and lead it towards the RMAF vision to be a leading force,” he said. ― Bernama