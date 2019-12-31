Mohd Zuki Ali named new chief secretary to govt

Mohd Zuki replaces Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar (pic), who is taking leave prior to his mandatory retirement. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government, effective Jan 1, 2020.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement today, said that Mohd Zuki, 58, replaces Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar who is taking leave prior to his mandatory retirement.

The statement said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to Mohd Zuki’s appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad through the Public Service Commission.

Mohd Zuki, who holds a Masters’ degree in Business Management from Nanyang University, Singapore, is a man of vast experience as he has served for 28 years in the civil service, namely in the Finance, Education, Rural and Regional Development, Home Affairs, as well as Natural Resources and Environment Ministries.

He was also previously attached to Istana Negara and Prime Minister’s Department and has been the Sarawak Federal Secretary.

“The government recorded its highest appreciation to Ismail for his service throughout his tenure as the Chief Secretary to the Government,” the statement added. — Bernama



