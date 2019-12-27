How much do Pakatan ministers and MPs actually earn? Saifuddin Nasution explains

The allowance list is listed as ‘confidential’, but Saifuddin said he agreed to share the details as ‘there is nothing to hide’. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — In the interest of transparency, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has reportedly revealed the allowance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers and ministers.

Detailing the allowance list to Malaysiakini, Saifuddin said that PH ministers are paid exactly what BN ministers made in the previous administration, but with a 10 per cent reduction.

The allowance list is listed as “confidential”, but Saifuddin said he agreed to share the details as “there is nothing to hide”.

“When government files are labelled as ‘confidential’, it means the letter, circular or document cannot be circulated but the contents and details can be shared.

“There is nothing to hide. My view on this issue of this viral image [on ministers’ allowance] is to be transparent with our incomes and not exploit or partake in corruption. The rest, we leave to the rakyat,” he said.

He was referring to a news report on how a PH minister allegedly can claim RM5,700 a month for parking.

Saifuddin explained that a PH minister is paid RM13,400 a month in salary, as well as the RM16,000 monthly wage as an MP.

A PH minister also enjoys the same allowance as other lawmakers; however, without the RM400 per day allotment to attend parliamentary sittings, he said.

Saifuddin then detailed what PH ministers can claim as follows:

Entertainment allowance: RM12,000

Cabinet minister’s allowance: RM4,000

Housing allowance: RM4,000 (not claimable if residing in an official residence)

Domestic helper allowance: RM2,500

Driver allowance: RM2,500

Ministers can also claim a vacation allowance that includes first- or business-class air travel for their spouse, and economy class for their children below the age of 21.

Ministers can also claim a daily subsistence and food allowance if they travel for work. Saifuddin, however, said he did not remember the exact amount.

Members of the Dewan Rakyat’s allowance

While the allowance of a Cabinet minister is not detailed by the Treasury Department, all ministers, deputy ministers and their respective political secretaries have publicly declared their monthly incomes, allowance and assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), and the information is accessible to the public.

This differs from the allowance for lawmakers, including the Speaker and deputy Speakers of the upper and lower houses which available through Statute Papers published on the Parliament website.

Listed below is the allowance accorded to lawmakers:

Attendance for Parliamentary sittings: RM400 per day

Attendance for government agency meetings or workshops: RM300 per day

Entertainment allowance: RM2,500 per month

Special payment: RM1,500 per month (except if the MP is member of the administration)

Business-class air travel allowance and first-class rail travel allowance

Hotel allowance when overseas: Standard room

Hotel allowance when on domestic duty more than 32km from home: No more than RM400 a night

Daily stipend during business trips: RM100 a night (domestic), RM170 a night (international)

Food allowance when overseas: RM340 a night

Fixed travel allowance: RM1,500 per month

Fuel allowance: RM1,500 per month

Toll allowance: RM300 per month

Driver allowance: RM1,500 per month

Black-tie attire subsidy: RM1,500

Saifuddin’s revelation to Malaysiakini comes after public uproar over the Public Service Department’s announcement that it would stop paying critical service incentives to newly recruited professional civil servants.

The Critical Services Incentive Payment or BIPK — a special allowance worth RM750 — is intended to attract and retain skilled workers in professions deemed vital to the country’s development.

Those serving in the public sector who will be affected include government-employed nursing lecturers, doctors, pharmacists, medical officers, engineers and lecturers.