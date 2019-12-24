SMART Tunnel to reopen to traffic soon

SMART said that at present it needs to activate the flood system operation to prevent serious losses and disasters in the SMART Tunnel coverage area. ― Picture taken from Facebook/SMART Tunnel

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The operators of the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART) here will soon reopen the tunnel to traffic after it was closed at 6.30pm yesterday due to heavy rain.

SMART said that at present it needs to activate the flood system operation to prevent serious losses and disasters in the SMART Tunnel coverage area.

“For now, we are actively pumping out the floodwaters into the system followed by the tunnel cleaning process.

“Once the cleaning is completed, SMART will conduct a mechanical and electrical inspection with the Malaysian Highway Authority to ensure all equipment is in good condition and safe (before it is reopened to traffic),” SMART said today.

With the activation of the flood operation system, the areas around Masjid Jamek, Lebuh Ampang, Dataran Merdeka and Pasar Seni were saved from flooding, SMART said, adding that users would be informed once the tunnel is operational again.

Updates on the status of the tunnel are available on its website www.smarttunnel.com.my and helpline at 1-300-88-7188. — Bernama