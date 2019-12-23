IGP: Police to interview several witnesses following ex-commando’s shocking SD on Altantuya murder

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a hand over of duties ceremony at Bukit Aman December 23, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said investigators have identified several individuals who will be called in to have their statements recorded following former police commando Azilah Hadri’s statutory declaration (SD) that Datuk Seri Najib Razak gave an order to kill Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, in 2006.

The declaration was published last week where Azilah claimed Najib gave him the “shoot to kill” order verbally during a meeting on October 17, 2006.

“It's our duty to investigate the statutory declaration from Azilah.

“We have already identified a few individual witnesses from a list and they will be called to give their statement,” said Hamid during a hand over of duties ceremony at Bukit Aman today.

“We will also wait for any specific instructions from the Attorney General's Chambers as well, but they're already are SOP's for us to conduct and we're doing our part.”

In the same statutory declaration, Azilah said he had no motive to kill Altantuya, also asserting that he was following Najib’s alleged order in his role as an assault commander of the police’s Special Action Unit (UTK) in what he had fully believed to be a secret operation involving espionage and the country’s national security.

Azilah also said he would provide a detailed explanation about the case if he is allowed to defend himself and give sworn testimony in either criminal or civil cases relating to Altantuya’s murder.

Hamid said the police are doing whatever they can to help ensure the nation’s safety and already have a special team looking into threats online.

“This matter is not being kept quiet. I wanna assure people that police are looking into whatever that can affect the nation's peace.

“We have a special team looking into the internet to monitor any activities that can harm the country,” he said.