IGP: Yusoff Rawther’s lie detector test was to determine his credibility

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today said that Muhammad Yusoff Rawther’s polygraph test was done to determine his credibility.

He said the outcome of the polygraph test would help investigators narrow down their probe to which parts they need to address and which areas need to be investigated.

“Since the polygraph is not admissible in Court, it is only used to help the investigators to ascertain if the person is telling the truth.

“If he is telling the truth, we will double our efforts, try to find the right angle to investigate and see where we need to work more to find the evidence needed,” said Abdul Hamid today during the handing over of duties ceremony in Bukit Aman.

Yusoff the former party researcher had alleged that prime minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim molested him at his residence in Segambut last year.

The police are investigating the case under Section 354 of Penal Code for sexual assault. Anwar has already given his statement last week.

The PKR president had claimed that he was busy with events all day on the day he allegedly tried to molest Yusoff and the police are trying to figure out the details.

“As for Anwar’s location, one says A other says B.

“So the police need to find where and when these guys were and find the right info,” said Hamid when asked if he had determined Anwar’s location on the day the alleged crime was committed.