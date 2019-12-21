Zuraida: Local authorities required to review taxes every five years

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said it is necessary to ensure a uniformed tax collection across the board as some of the PBT had not reviewed its taxes for over 20 years. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― All 155 local authorities (PBT) nationwide are required to review taxes under their respective jurisdictions every five years, beginning next year as provided by the Local Government Act 1976.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said it was necessary to ensure a uniformed tax collection across the board as some of the PBT had not reviewed its taxes for over 20 years.

The review is in line with the increase of services offered by the PBT along with population growth, she told reporters after opening Senario Ampang dan Santai @ Ampang Point here last night.

At the same time, Zuraida wanted PBT to ensure that the increment would not burden the people. ― Bernama