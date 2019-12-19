Muslim leaders, delegates arrive for KL Summit opening ceremony

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 December 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Muslim leaders and delegates gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here this morning for the opening ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019.

The leaders include Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 December 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

The summit, which aims at addressing issues concerning Muslim ummah and to find workable solutions, began yesterday with a welcoming dinner hosted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a leading hotel located next to the iconic Petronas Twin Tower, the world’s tallest twin towers.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to deliver the Royal Address at the opening ceremony, while Dr Mahathir, who is also summit chairman will deliver the welcoming address.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attends the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

About 450 delegates comprising leaders, thinkers, intellectuals, politicians and non-governmental organisations from 56 countries are attending the four-day summit themed ‘The Role of Development in Achieving National Sovereignty’.

Discussions will focus on seven main thrusts, namely national development and sovereignty; integrity and good governance; culture and identity; justice and freedom; peace, security and defence; trade and investment; as well as technology and Internet governance. — Bernama