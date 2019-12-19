Five agreements sealed at KL Summit 2019

(From right) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a Round Table session in conjunction with the KL Summit 2019 in Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were sealed at the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 today by Muslim countries’ government agencies and companies.

They cover the aspects of youth exchange, food security, media collaboration, defence and security.

Among the documents exchanged were for the “Work4Malaysia” programme, an initiative by Turkish consultancy firm, Mental HR Consultancy, that provides opportunities to capable Malaysian talents to undergo training and secure jobs in various sectors in Turkey, and a partnership between agriculture-based firm Baladna of Qatar and Felcra Bhd on a large-scale dairy venture.

Three parties inked a deal to set up a centre of excellence dedicated to research in scientific exploration and high technology, namely Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), LIPI of Indonesia, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences of Pakistan and the Scientific Research Council of Turkey.

In defence and security, Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTRM) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) also exchanged documents to pave the way for future development in the area of research and new technology as well as human capital.

The Malaysian and Turkish governments’ media organisations also agreed to establish a communication centre to address Islamophobia issues around the world.

The exchange of the documents was witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — Bernama