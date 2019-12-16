Firemen rescue man trapped in car due to floods in Johor

Johor Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief, Al Hasra Mohamed, said the incident at about 5.15am occurred when the victim, Lor Wei Keong, 43, was driving towards Mersing in his Ford Ranger four-wheel-drive vehicle. — Picture courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 — Firemen here rescued a man who was trapped for more than two hours in his vehicle in Batu 13, Jalan Kota-Tinggi-Mersing near here this morning due to floods.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief, Al Hasra Mohamed, said the incident at about 5.15am occurred when the victim, Lor Wei Keong, 43, was driving towards Mersing in his Ford Ranger four-wheel-drive vehicle.

However, when he reached the spot, Lor’s vehicle could not go through the water which was between seven to eight feet deep, and he was trapped in the flood.

“The fire brigade saved the victim at 7.30 am using an amphibious boat,” Al Hasra said, adding that the operations involved five members of the Johor water rescue team. — Bernama