Sabah CM: RM20m for Membakut flood mitigation plan

A house is surrounded by floodwater in Kampung Limpijas in Membakut, Sabah December 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, Dec 14 — The federal government has provided a RM20 million allocation to implement the Flood Mitigation Plan project in Membakut from next year, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the allocation was approved under the Fourth Round Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan which would be implemented in RMK12 after the studies on it were completed including identifying problems and providing the best solutions to overcome floods in the area.

Among others, the studies involved the Sungai Membakut Basin Flood Mitigation Master Plan encompassing four rivers, namely, Sungai Membakut, Sungai Damit, Sungai Terusan and Sungai Binsulok starting from next year and expected to be completed in 2021.

Mohd Shafie said the flood mitigation development project was crucial in ensuring the flood problems which often affected Membakut including nearby areas such as Beaufort, Kuala Penyu and Kimanis could be more efficiently resolved.

“This is the initiative for us to make the flood mitigation here a reality including deepening the nearby rivers to allow the smooth channelling of water,” he said.

“A committee under State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong will monitor the framework of the plan to overcome the floods problem in this area,” he told reporters after visiting the flood victims of Beaufort and Membakut at the Flood Relief Centre (PPS) in Dewan Selagon here today.

Mohd Shafie said the flood mitigation project was important as the high incidents of floods in Membakut had adversely affected the local populace, connecting roads, agricultural areas and clean water supply. — Bernama