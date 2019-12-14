Insisting promises ‘not impossible,’ Kit Siang says Pakatan must use poll pledges as policy ‘compass’

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says defending the constitution is crucial to restoring the principles of unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity to Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) must its election manifesto to drive policies that uphold the Federal Constitution, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

He said defending the constitution was crucial to restoring the principles of unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity to Malaysia.

Lim also denied saying the pledges PH made in its Buku Harapan manifesto were “impossible”.

“What I said at the Perak State Convention last month was that we must be frank with the people, and that if we had made ‘impossible’ promises, we must have the confidence in the people’s trust to admit them,” Lim said in a statement.

The DAP MP said the failure to vigorously deliver pledged reforms was already leading to public disenchantment.

Malaysians were also starting to suspect that the ruling coalition slowly embracing the lack of accountability, abuses, and corruption that drove them to vote out Barisan Nasional, he said.

“It is vital and important that Pakatan Harapan parties must be able to convince our members and core supporters that the trajectory towards a New Malaysia is on track...” Lim said when urging the government to renew its commitment to its manifesto.

Yesterday, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also said the coalition must do more to deliver its manifesto promises, particularly those that concern low-income groups as Malaysia was facing increasing economic uncertainty.

Prior to the 13th general election, PH issued its 150-page Buku Harapan containing 60 direct promises and various other “commitments” to voters.

Confidence in PH’s adhesion to these promises was shaken last year when Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad openly admitted that the coalition made them without thinking they would ever win the election and have to deliver.

While it has delivered some, the coalition has tried to walk back on others by accusing the previous Barisan Nasional government of devastating the state of the country’s finances.

However, it is still missing promised legal reforms that were achievable with the clear majority it holds in Parliament, opting instead to go after those that require that require supermajority support such as constitutional amendments.