Immigration Dept: 138,901 illegal immigrants sent home under B4G programme as deadline looms

Immigration Department D-G Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said of that number, Indonesians were the highest with 53,328 illegal immigrants, followed by those from Bangladesh (38,734), India (22,964), Myanmar (6,923), while the rest were from other countries. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 ― A total 138,901 illegal immigrants have returned to their countries of origin voluntarily through the Back For Good (B4G) programme as of December 12 since it was launched on August 1.

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said of that number, Indonesians were the highest with 53,328 illegal immigrants, followed by those from Bangladesh (38,734), India (22,964), Myanmar (6,923), while the rest were from other countries.

“We expect the total number to increase every day until the end of the month.

“The Immigration Department has also extended its operating hours until 10pm, and our offices nationwide are opened during the weekend,” he told reporters after the Immigration Fun Run programme here today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the sharp increase in those enlisting with the programme was due to the attitude of people waiting till the last minute to apply and hoping that the programme would be extended.

“A decision was made by the government that the B4G programme will not be extended and will end on December 31. After that, the Department will conduct a massive detention operation,” he explained.

The B4G programme implemented in Peninsular Malaysia until December 31 is aimed at giving illegal immigrants who have committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the chance to return to their countries of origin according to stipulated requirements.

The illegal immigrants only need to obtain complete identification documents from their respective embassy or high commissions before handing them over to the Immigration Office for processing.

Also, they need to pay a compound fine of RM700 and show valid flight tickets for them to return to their countries of origin.

About 2,300 participants took part in the Fun Run, aimed at fostering relationships between the Immigration Department and the community. ― Bernama