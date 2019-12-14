Grab driver murdered in Kajang, six arrested

According to the police, a Grab e-hailing driver was murdered in Kajang yesterday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Six men were arrested on suspicion of murdering a Grab e-hailing driver in Kajang yesterday, the district police chief said today.

According to the Astro Awani news portal, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said Hospital Kuala Lumpur made an emergency call about the incident around 3.50pm yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations determined that the deceased in his 30s had gone to a shop in Taman Berjaya, Kajang, to meet a worker there when a fight broke out.

“In connection to that, the Kajang district police headquarter’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested six people aged between 23 and 64 to assist in investigations,” Ahmad Dzaffir said.

He confirmed that the case was opened under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The district police chief also made an appeal for information, saying members of the public able to assist the probe should contact their nearest police station.

It is unclear if the incident was connected to the deceased’s e-hailing activities.

In May, a Grab driver was robbed and killed in Kota Kinabalu.

The country’s largest e-hailing service has introduced added security measures towards improving drivers’ safety, such as requiring riders to submit a photograph of themselves for identity verification.