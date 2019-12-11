SRC trial: Tensions run high as AG completes first half of cross examination

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas is seen at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — As the first half of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s cross examination reached its conclusion, the former prime minister vehemently denied being the grand orchestrator behind the formation and acquisition of multi-billion Ringgit loans for SRC International Sdn Bhd for his personal gain.

The suggestion was put forward by Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, who grilled Najib on his purported role and influence behind steps taken to fund the former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary company during the heated last few minutes of the cross examination.

Thomas asserted that Najib used his influence and powers wielded as both the prime minister and finance minister to speed up processes in acquiring the two RM2 billion loans from the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP), the approval of government guarantees to secure the said loans, all he submitted were for corrupt reasons and personal benefits.

Najib, who at times raised his voice during his response, denied the assertions during Thomas’ repeated and quick fire line of questioning that was in stark contrast to the AG’s usually mellow but precise approach of the cross examination.

Thomas also accused Najib of wielding supreme power in forcing through and instructing the KWAP investment panel to approve the two loans, and that the quickened process to push through formalities to gain Cabinet's approval for the loans had strayed from usual practice, to which Najib also denied.

It was later decided that trial would resume next Wednesday, after High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali was informed that more time was needed by the prosecution to prepare for the second half of the cross examination.

Ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram told the court how the prosecution required additional time to properly vet Najib’s 243-page witness statement as they were not served with the exhibit within the allocated time.

In response, Mohd Nazlan allowed for the next few dates to be vacated for the prosecution to prepare, but warned that statements of future witnesses must be served on time.



