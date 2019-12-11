LTTE: Cases of four men including Seremban Jaya assemblyman transferred to High Court

Family members of LTTE-linked suspects gather at the Parliament entrance to submit a memorandum to Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Mat Yusof in Kuala Lumpur November 21,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The cases of four men, including Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran, who have been charged with involvement with terrorist group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LLTE), were transferred to the High Court today.

Apart from Gunasekaran, 60, the men comprise DAP member V. Suresh Kumar, 43, restaurant entrepreneur B. Subramaniam, 57, and scrap metal trader A. Kalaimughilan, 28.

Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob allowed the transfer after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Azlina Rasdi informed the court that approval had been received from the Attorney General’s Chambers to have the case transferred.

Rozina also ruled that the bail applications of Gunasekaran, Suresh Kumar and Subramaniam could be made in the High Court, and accordingly cancelled the same applications made to the Sessions Court.

The judge disallowed the bail application made by Kalaimughilan after hearing submissions from his counsel Yoges M. Verasuntharam and another DPP, Aslinda Ahad.

Yoges had submitted that his client needed medical treatment at an external facility due to health problems, while Aslinda had argued that the medical report concerned was a regular report without a supporting affidavit from a doctor stating that the accused was very sick and in need of treatment elsewhere.

“It is not that we (prosecution) wish to prolong the bail application This case which is related to the Security Act (Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012) can only be heard in the High Court,” she said.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh represented Gunasekaran and Suresh Kumar, while Subramaniam was represented by lawyer S. Selvam.

On October 31 this year, Gunasekaran, Suresh Kumar and Subramaniam were each charged with knowingly supporting the LTTE through social media platform Facebook with the use of pseudonyms — Gunasekaran was charged with using the name “DAP Guna Palanisamy”, Suresh Kumar with “RocketSuresh DAP” and Subramaniam with “US SUBRA SUBRAMANIAM”.

They were charged with committing the offence at the office of a Special Branch investigating officer at Bukit Aman here on October 7 and 11 this year, at different time periods.

The charge under section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a penalty of life imprisonment or a maximum of 30 years imprisonment or fine, among others.

Kalaimughilan was charged with knowingly distributing items related to the LTTE at the Tan Sri Soma hall at Wisma Tun Sambanthan in Kuala Lumpur between 8pm and 11.30pm on March 17, 2014.

He also faces two charges of possessing items related to the LTTE at a house in Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang and in a car at the same place on October 10 this year.

All charges under section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code provide for a penalty of imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine, among others. — Bernama