Talk openly on sex education to eradicate AIDS, advises MAF

Malaysian AIDS Foundation patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir (centre) speaking at a press conference at the Gala Dinner and the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Awards at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, December 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 Dec — Society should be frank in talking about sex education, as a way to eradicate HIV and AIDS by 2030, in line with the Health Ministry’s effort.

Malaysian AIDS Council president Bakhtiar Talhah said as 94 per cent of HIV transmission came through sexual transmission, society must be open to discuss and disregard the stigma on HIV/AIDS.

“In Malaysia, few years ago the main source of (HIV) transmission is people who injected drugs but now over 90 per cent is from sexual transmission.

“It is not a rocket science on how to prevent HIV, so if we can talk more openly about condom usage, about sex education, we can eradicate AIDS by 2030,” he said.

Bakhtiar said this in a press conference on Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF)-Berjaya Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner, today.

Hosted by MAF, the prestigious fundraising event will be held on December 14 (Saturday) at Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

It will also toast individuals and organisations that have shown courage, commitment and dedication in creating lasting impact on communities most affected by HIV and AIDS.

The nominees and winner of the coveted Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award will be revealed during the Gala Night and the award winner will receive a cash prize of RM20,000 and an exclusive trophy. — Bernama