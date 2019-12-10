PKR info chief wants Zuraida punished for disclosing private details linked to Anwar

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin speaks during the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin wants party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin punished for disclosing details from private conversations she had with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Shamsul, a deputy minister, said Zuraida’s action constituted indiscipline, and that he would lodge a formal complaint and refer PKR vice-president to the disciplinary committee, calling for stern action to be taken against Zuraida.

“I was made to understand that Zuraida had arrogantly revealed a few details that supposedly came from her conversation with the PKR president,” Shamsul said in a statement.

“This is a disgusting act because such details should have been respected and not revealed to the public, unless she has an agenda against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In lieu of her behaviour, I will suggest that the PKR disciplinary committee take stern action against the vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin because what she did clearly breached the party’s disciplinary and ethical lines.”

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during the ‘SPV 2030’ dinner at Hotel Renaissance Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Shamsul also accused Zuraida of violating common decency by insulting her fellow PKR colleagues at Sunday’s “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner, an event initially meant to rival the party’s national congress in Melaka.

The former PKR vice-president described Zuraida’s derision of leaders like the party’s information chief Fahmi Fadzil and Anwar’s political aide, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, as extreme and “crossed all ethical lines and common decency”.

“I was shocked by the statement made by several senior leaders at the “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner that was organised by the deputy president at the Renaissance Hotel last Sunday,” he said.

“Zuraida had vocally insulted and derided members of the PKR leadership... what she said was most upsetting and unbecoming of a Cabinet minister.”

Shamsul did not state clearly as to which part of Zuraida’s speech had violated party laws.

The PKR vice-president were among several senior party leaders who spoke at the so-called “SPV dinner”.

In her speech, Zuraida, who is the housing and local government minister, was critical of Anwar and his supporters, in many instances suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was being held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for support for PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Azmin, who delivered a scathing speech attacking Anwar at the dinner, had suggested he would challenge his boss for political supremacy in PKR buoyed by the strong show of support at the Renaissance Hotel here on Sunday.

PKR leaders aligned to Anwar has since called for Azmin and his faction to be disciplined, with some even demanding they be sacked.