Wisma Putra: Three Malaysians killed in New Zealand car crash

New Zealand Police portal reported three people have died as a result of the crash involving a car and a truck at 3.10pm local time (10.10am Malaysian time). — Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― Three Malaysians were killed while two others were injured in a collision in Kaikōura, New Zealand yesterday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident while the Malaysian High Commission in New Zealand was in the midst of seeking information on the victims involved.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Police portal reported three people have died as a result of the crash involving a car and a truck at 3.10pm local time (10.10am Malaysian time).

The report said, another person had critical injuries, and three others have moderate to serious injuries, adding that helicopters have assisted in transporting the injured to hospital.

Another news portal described the crash as a “horrendous tragedy” where Kaikōura firefighters had to use cutting equipment to free passengers from the car.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. ― Bernama