Use of old rhetorics to not implement bold reforms will never work, Anwar says

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim deliver his speech during the 2019 PKR National Congress in Melaka December 7, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 ― The use of old rhetorics in any form of transitions will never work and eventually become impermanent, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking to over 3,500 party delegates, Anwar said he had previously spoken to prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the matter on using excuse after excuse to not implement bold changes and reforms.

He, therefore, said the leadership must be aligned with one another and must never show any conflicting views in the fundamental and rakyat issues such as the economy even though there were limitations in doing so.

“I understand because I was once the finance minister.

“In our attempts to goad, urge and pressure the government, we must also accept the fact that we inherited a weak system.

“We must attempt to find solutions based on our capabilities.

“Failure to do so will not guarantee Malaysia as a country that is able to compete,” he said in his policy speech during PKR's national congress held at the Melaka International Trade Centre.

Anwar said he believed PKR as a political party can render its assistance to future steps that may be taken, subjected to the capabilities and sincerity of the leadership.

He later cited how the New Economic Policy that was introduced in 1971 failed to produce satisfactory results with widespread poverty and widening income gap still persists.

Pointing out the grip of the elite rich of the system was too great, tremendous political will is needed to revamp the entire system.

“The entire 'unbridled capitalism' system will never be revamped if the leadership lacked the courage and political will to do so.

“We are still not too late,” he said.