PKR Wanita provides nursery at national congress

Delegates attend the PKR Women’s National Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Dec 6 — To create a family-friendly congress, PKR Wanita provides nursery facilities for delegates attending the four-day 2019 PKR National Congress which would end on Sunday.

PKR Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha said the first-time initiative was enabling parents to look after their children while attending the conference.

She said the nursery, located on the first floor of the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), is open from 8 am to 4 pm and could accommodate up to 20 children at a time.

“Besides being looked after by their parents, the children, from babies to eight-year-olds, are also monitored by three carers registered with the Department of Social Welfare,” she said after visiting the nursery here today.

Meanwhile, Melaka PKR Wanita Information chief Avonne Chee said the initiative had been receiving positive response from delegates.

“The room also has comfortable feeding space and facilities for children to do their activities,” she said. — Bernama