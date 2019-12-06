Mat Sabu: Amanah must address challenges posed by ‘ultra ethno-nationalism’ and ‘hyper-liberals’

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu speaks during the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 ― Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu today stressed that the party must address conflicting demands from two extremes, the “ultra ethno-nationalists” and the “hyper-liberals”.

He said these demands propagated by the two groups could push the country into uncertainties.

“The ultra ethno-nationalists are selling ideas of the Malay narrative, while the hyper-liberals are trying to instill ideas which destroy traditional elements, used as a foundation to rebuild the country,” he said during his policy speech at the party’s 4th national convention held at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here.

He also warned that those who follow ultra ethno-nationalism or race supremacy will erode Malaysia’s notion of nationalism.

“This has happened because some people from the community do not understand the philosophy and nation-building efforts involved in forming Malaysia.

“On the other hand, another group is using liberal democracy as a mask to erode the national identity which was formed since Independence Day,” he said,

Mohamad Sabu added that Amanah was formed having these challenges in mind, and with its existence, the party hopes to end these conflicts.