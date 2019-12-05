Wanita Umno claims Muafakat Nasional good for all races

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Umno-PAS partnership is superficially Malay-Muslim but champions the interest of all races and religions, Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad claimed today.

She said their Muafakat Nasional partnership simply prioritised restoring recognition for the Malays and Islam as stated in the Federal Constitution.

Noraini claimed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was not committed to defending the Malays’ special privileges.

“The root cause of all the Muslims and Malays concerns is: are the current government defending the rights of Malays and the sanctity of Islam?

“If it has the will, does it have the means? No, because, at its very core, PH is no longer Malay-Islam centric,” she said during her wing’s annual assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre today.

“Hence, the Umno-PAS cooperation in Muafakat Nasional must be welcomed with open arms. It is a shift in the political scene for both parties but it will also benefit the component parties in Barisan Nasional (BN).”

Noraini said she hoped Muafakat Nasional will last beyond the next general election.

She accused PH of poor governance and lacking a proper strategy to restore the economy.

Noraini told her wing that social media will be critical to the party’s success in the next general election.

She said a study credited BN’s victory in Tanjung Piai in part to an effective social media campaign.

“Wanita Umno will shift its focus from knocking on your household windows to social media windows like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to educate the people with knowledge and not broken promises.

“We will not allow the people of Malaysia to be duped by the government and if we can do this well, any slanderous allegations hurled at us will not work anymore,” she added.