At Umno AGM, Tok Mat asks members to present ‘a new deal’ for Malaysians

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks at the opening of the Woman, Youth and Puteri wings during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at the PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today urged Umno members to ensure the party remains an open and inclusive platform if it wishes to take over Putrajaya again.

Mohamad reminded party members that they should not rely entirely on the shortcomings of the ruling Pakatan Harapan administration to win federal power.

Instead, Mohamad more fondly known as Tok Mat stressed that Umno must have a concrete agenda based on inclusivity, fairness and “a new deal” to gain the confidence of Malaysians as a whole.

“This party must have an agenda to convince the Malays and the non-Malays that it is a better option for them and Malaysia.

“We cannot move without a concrete agenda, without a plan, without clarity on what we will do when we are given the trust to rule and govern again. Of course, we cannot rely solely on the failure of Pakatan Harapan for us to win.

“Remember, Umno’s future is not in the hands of our three million members, Umno’s future is determined by the Malays and the Malaysian people as a whole,” he said during his speech after officiating the joint opening of the party’s Youth, Women and Puteri wings’ annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

“So, to prove how serious is Umno to be an inclusive movement, I recommend that the Pemuda, Puteri and Wanita wing formulate something concrete for Umno to offer Malays and the Malaysian people,” added Mohamad.

Mohamad pointed out that the new deal must be formulated around four main elements that consist of strengthening the economic, political and overall progress of the Malay community, protecting the special position of Islam and Umno’s assurances that it will protect and respect the interest of other races.

“Formulate the deal as best you could by taking into consideration of various views and intellects. Formulate by prioritising the interest of the grassroots and the masses.

“Umno cannot operate like before. Everything we did on our own and then force it to become commandments to the Malays. Those days are over,” he said to a room of some 3,000 delegates.