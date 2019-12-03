A-G’s Report: Cattle Integration Programme in Oil Palm Estates fails to hit target

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negri Sembilan January 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The management of the Cattle Integration Programme in Oil Palm Estates was found to be less effective as the population of cattle was lower compared to the target, according to the Auditor-General’s Report Series 2, 2018 released here yesterday.

According to the report, the audit carried out between April and July 2018 found that for Component 5A, there was only 41,443 head as at end-2018 compared to 300,000 targeted by 2020.

“The remaining 258,557 head is found to be difficult to achieve with two years (2019 and 2020),” it said.

The audit also found that average production of beef was only at 877.7 tonnes (13.9 per cent) against the target of 6,333.3 tonnes annually.

As for Component 5B, the production was only 14,373 tonnes per month compared to 57,600 tonnes targeted for 2012 to 2017, it said, adding this resulted in the programme discontinued.

“The Component 5C also failed to meet its target when the artificial insemination was carried out on only 779 head from 9,424 cattle,” it said.

As the three components failed to meet its targets, the objective of the programme to improve the population and genetic quality of the cattle to meet the local demand as well as create job opportunities in the livestock sector was affected, it said.

The auditor-general recommended the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry to among others, ensure holistic planning for future programmes. — Bernama