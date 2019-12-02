Youths from high-risk, B40 families to be recipients of targeted interventional programs

High-risk youths from the B40 group will be given more attention to participate in interventional programs which will be implemented by the Youth and Sports Ministry. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The National Social Council has decided that youths from high-risk families and from lower-income groups (B40) would be recipients of targeted public interventional programs following its third meeting today.

Among the interventional programs named by the council was the Focused and Healthy Minds Intervention Program (ProMIND) that will be handled and implemented by the Education and Youth and Sports Ministries.

“High-risk youths from the B40 group will be given more attention to participate in interventional programs which will be implemented by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS),” Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) said in a statement today.

The council, in its meeting today chaired by KPWKM Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had agreed to the proposal that KBS would undertake the responsibility of long term planning to tackle social ills among today’s youth.

The meeting today also saw those present agreeing that the feasibility of existing Service Circulars concerning the hiring of disabled persons (OKU) into the public service needs to be reexamined in order to achieve their target of filling one per cent of the civil service with OKU individuals.

“The council had also reached an agreement that commitment and cooperation from all federal ministries, department and agencies are vital in achieving its goal of filling one per cent of the public service OKU individuals,” KPWKM said.

The placement of OKU individuals in the private sector would be carried out by the Human Resources Ministry, while the Public Service Department will formulate an integrated plan to improve the placement of OKU individuals into the civil service.

Other proposals agreed upon during today’s meeting was for the National Unity and Integration Department (Perpaduan) take on the responsibility in carrying out the Love the Community Program, while KPWKM would spearhead gender-based researches.

It also agreed to the proposal that the Health Ministry would handle issues concerning mental health in society, with the Education Ministry tasked with handling mental health issues among students.