Two sacked from PKR to complain to RoS, hint at party’s possible deregistration

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua, in Balakong August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor, who was sacked from PKR today, said he will file a complaint with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) and indicated that it may result in the ruling Pakatan Harapan party’s deregistration.

Until recently, PKR Youth’s permanent chairman, Muhamad Mizan said he was baffled at the manner of his termination just days before the wing’s annual congress, and accused the party of breaching the rules with the latest round of sackings.

“As the permanent chairman, I was chosen by the AMK congress in 2018 and I could only be sacked by the congress itself.

“The congress is the highest institution in the party.

“I will bring up the matter to the RoS as I feel that this sacking is unfair,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Muhamad Mizan’s deputy, Mohd Ramly Ahmad, was similarly sacked today.

