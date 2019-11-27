Teacher claims trial to sodomising two pupils in Melaka

A teacher pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to four counts of sodomising two 11-year-old boys, four years ago. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Nov 27 — A teacher pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to four counts of sodomising two 11-year-old boys, four years ago.

For the first and second charges, Ahmad Muzamil Pandak, 31, was alleged to have committed the offence on a Year Five pupil at a homestay in Taman Tasek Utama, Ayer Keroh, here at 3am, on October 24 and 25, 2015.

For the third and fourth charges, the Sekolah Kebangsaan teacher in Klang was alleged to have committed the same act against another Year Five pupil at the same location at 2am, on October 24 and 25, 2015.

The accused, who teaches Physical Education and Health was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction

Deputy public prosecutor Mazuin Hashim appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Muhammad Al-Hirzan Mahamad Akhir represented the accused.

Judge Norma Ismail set bail at RM10,000 for all the charges with one surety and an additional condition that Ahmad Muzamil was not allowed to disturb the victims, their families and prosecution witnesses in the case.

The court then set Jan 6 for mention. — Bernama