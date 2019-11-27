Five-pointed star logo not Jalur Gemilang but will be changed anyway, Taekwondo championship organiser says

Malaysian wave national flags during National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the country's independence, at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The CK Classic International Taekwondo Championship has come out to clarify the recent controversy involving a logo at one of its events recently.

Organising chairman CK Karan said the image of a five-pointed star in the background of its 13th edition championship was not the national flag as some believed it to be.

“Let it be clear, that what we have displayed on the board is not a flag, and definitely not a Malaysian flag. It is merely a logo created to embody both Malaysia and Selangor, being the host country and state for said event,” he said in a statement.

Karan insisted this was neither an accident nor a mishap, having been intentionally designed to indicate the event was held in Selangor. He added the five-pointed star also represents its participants from the five continents of the world.

“With that, this is not our Jalur Gemilang but a logo, and we hope many will share our view on this. We have carried this logo for the longest time, as it will be the 14th edition championship by 2020,” he said, but added that the star will be changed, ‘to appease the many’.

“We are after all Anak Malaysia and we would like to stay united with our beloved county in doing the right thing,” Karan said.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak highlighted the logo at the event in a Facebook post earlier today, stating that the police ought to investigate if it was intentional or otherwise. He also advised for all parties to cease using such images.

In addition, Mazlan advised all parties to check and make sure that specifications of the Jalur Gemilang for any event were met.

This follows in the wake of the controversy by the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) during the opening ceremony of a tournament at its stadium in KL on Monday, in which a five-pointed star was seen as part of the Jalur Gemilang electronic display instead of its original 14-pointed star.

MABA president Datuk Lua Choon Hann was later called into the KL contingent police headquarters yesterday morning to provide a statement, to which he explained the incident occurred due to a mistake by IT consultants. The association later made an official apology and claimed full responsibility for the erroneous display.