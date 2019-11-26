Deputy minister: Probe to determine if 2018’s massive telco data leak due to sabotage or hacking

Last October, Nuemera was implicated in a data breach involving the personal data of 46.2 million users of telco services in Malaysia. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP) is cooperating with Cybersecurity Malaysia in the aspect of digital forensic expertise to investigate the case of personal data leakage involving Nuemera Sdn Bhd.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith said the investigation was to determine whether the leakage was due to sabotage by employees of the company or external factors like hacking activities.

“This step is to reduce the risk of data leakage happening in the future, apart from emphasising the aspect of consumer safety through the Personal Data Protection Act and regulating the processing of personal data,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 at the committee stage for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Last October, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) in a written reply said the government had terminated the contract of Nuemera following the company’s failure to ensure the security of personal data of 46.2 million users of telecommunication services which led to the data breach.

According to KKMM, the criminal investigation on the matter has been handed over to the Attorney General’s Chambers. — Bernama