Eight rushed to hospital after inhaling acetylene gas in Lahad Datu

Eight individuals, including two children and three women, were rushed to hospital this morning after inhaling acetylene gas which leaked at a scrap metal factory in Lahad Datu. — Google Maps screenshot

LAHAD DATU, Nov 25 — Eight individuals, including two children and three women, were rushed to hospital this morning after inhaling acetylene gas which leaked at a scrap metal factory in Jalan Dam 8, here.

Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said a member of the public called MERS 999 to report the incident at 9.56am.

“At present, three victims — a child and two adults — are in a semi-critical condition at Lahad Datu Hospital while the remaining victims were allowed to return home when they were in stable condition,” he added.

According to Nasri, based on the Fire and Rescue Department’s report, the valve of a drum containing the chemical gas leaked when it was brought to the factory to be made a metal scrap.

“The gas content, however, was small and the department was able to control the leakage,” he said, adding that the incident did not harm any of the factory workers nor members of the public passing the route. — Bernama