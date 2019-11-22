No state government land sold, says Pahang MB

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (right) delivers his speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kuantan November 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 22 — To date, no state government land has been sold off, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the state government land has only been disposed to individuals or organisations through the granting of ownership, temporary occupation licence (TOL) or permit.

Wan Rosdy said this at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting here at Wisma Sri Pahang here today when replying to a question from Woo Chee Wan (PH-Mentakab) who asked about state government land which have been sold.

Replying to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Ketari), Wan Rosdy said the state government will replace the land of ginger farmers in the Bukit Tinggi Forest Reserve who were affected by the eco-tourism project there.

“The replacement area of about 327 hectares in Compartment 99, 101, 102, and 103 in the Bukit Tinggi Forest Reserve will be given as the government is concerned about what happened to them (farmers) and we understand that their earnings have been affected.

“A briefing was held for the permit holders on May 16 and the transfer process is expected to begin next year. We hope this process goes well and is accepted by all the permit holders,” he said.

Wan Rosdy also said the replacement site was better than the previous location as it had advantages like rivers, proximity to the farmers’ homes and climate which was suited to ginger cultivation.

He said in 2007, the state government granted land use permits to 231 ginger farmers for 298 hectares of land in Compartments 104,105 and 106 in the Bukit Tinggi Forest Reserve.

“The permit was an effort by the state government to curb land encroachment in the Lentang Forest Reserve near Janda Baik, and is to be renewed each year,” he said. — Bernama